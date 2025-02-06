DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 34,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 41,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

