DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 763 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ArcBest worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in ArcBest by 30.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in ArcBest by 50.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 63.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $95.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.21. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $90.25 and a 12-month high of $153.60.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total value of $428,649.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,407.50. This trade represents a 14.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $131.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research lowered ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on ArcBest from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

About ArcBest

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

