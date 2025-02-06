SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 90.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period.

Shares of SITE opened at $135.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.60 and a 52-week high of $188.01.

In related news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $924,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,352.40. This trade represents a 33.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

