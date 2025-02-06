Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIO. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,303,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,861,000 after acquiring an additional 644,530 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth $83,681,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $28,740,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 63.0% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 217,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,900,000 after purchasing an additional 84,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 38.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,036,000 after buying an additional 24,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $350.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.12 and a 1-year high of $387.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $340.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIO. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $481.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

