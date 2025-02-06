Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total value of $82,096.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,245.48. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HII opened at $195.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.76. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.29 and a 12-month high of $299.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Vertical Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

