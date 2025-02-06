Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,979.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,499,631 shares in the company, valued at $11,487,173.46. This represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $87,455.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,066,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,985,103.32. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RXRX. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RXRX opened at $7.92 on Thursday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The business had revenue of $26.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 147.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Articles

