Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 1,603 Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 27.1% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter.

DPG stock opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.48. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

