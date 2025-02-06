Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,532,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 1,778.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 29,262 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth $1,026,000. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 498,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $53,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,011.22. This trade represents a 19.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE CWEN opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CWEN shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Clearway Energy

About Clearway Energy

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.