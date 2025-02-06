Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,361 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDF. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,842.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 562.4% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 215.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $34.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.30. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

