Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,122 Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 52,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $555,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 32,798 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 266,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PIM opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

