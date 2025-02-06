Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,152,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,229,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,789,376,000 after buying an additional 1,462,538 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9,681.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 360,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,720,000 after acquiring an additional 356,665 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,597,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,554,000 after acquiring an additional 278,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,691,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,867,000 after purchasing an additional 271,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

IR stock opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.36. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.21 and a fifty-two week high of $106.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.54. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.43.

IR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

