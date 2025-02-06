Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $58,000 Position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,756 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GERN. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Geron during the third quarter worth $58,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 17,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Geron in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Geron in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.53. Geron Co. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.97 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 682.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 17138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

About Geron



Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

