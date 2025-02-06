DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 417.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,577 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYLD. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 47.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,748,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,258,000 after purchasing an additional 880,999 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,583,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,858,000 after purchasing an additional 307,816 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,146,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,644,000 after buying an additional 703,231 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,049,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,605,000 after buying an additional 118,104 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,875,000.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PYLD stock opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.