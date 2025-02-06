Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,334 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 364,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 145,962 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 134.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 21,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,161 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $39.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

