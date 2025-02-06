DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,315 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCV opened at $76.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $677.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $81.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.94.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.5157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.