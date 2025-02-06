Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 630 Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Janux Therapeutics were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,824,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,475,000 after acquiring an additional 47,075 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 40.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,523,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,587,000 after purchasing an additional 721,563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,107,000 after purchasing an additional 38,490 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 190.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 395,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 259,445 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 202.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 156,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JANX opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 3.16. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $71.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.39.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.18). Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Janux Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JANX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.90.

In other Janux Therapeutics news, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,217,618. This trade represents a 5.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $140,994.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,658.31. This trade represents a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,515. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

