Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 692.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Veralto by 2,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Veralto by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE:VLTO opened at $95.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Veralto Increases Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 52.85% and a net margin of 15.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLTO shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veralto in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Veralto from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.18.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

