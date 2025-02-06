Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Position Lowered by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.42 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

