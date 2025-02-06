Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,270 Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Knife River by 129.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Knife River by 586.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Knife River in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Knife River by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Knife River by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Knife River alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Knife River from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Knife River from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knife River presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Knife River Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KNF opened at $102.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Knife River Co. has a 12-month low of $65.65 and a 12-month high of $108.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.61 and a 200-day moving average of $91.88.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.22). Knife River had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Knife River

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.