1,936 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $111.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.17 and its 200-day moving average is $119.22. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.36 and a 52 week high of $131.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.