DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 236 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $289,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VV stock opened at $278.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $225.69 and a twelve month high of $281.58. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.45 and a 200-day moving average of $265.38.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

