Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 317 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 16,085.7% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 38.6% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,748.60. This represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Several research firms have commented on MNST. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

