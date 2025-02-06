Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New $74,000 Investment in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,475 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in ADT by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,941,509 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $223,707,000 after buying an additional 5,222,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADT by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,875,140 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $42,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,677 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 12.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,649,347 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $33,615,000 after purchasing an additional 518,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ADT by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,597,684 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $48,060,000 after purchasing an additional 457,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in ADT by 220.5% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 566,077 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 389,442 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ADT from $8.20 to $9.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

