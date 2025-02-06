Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes $128,000 Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.06. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $15.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $110.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

