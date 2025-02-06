Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Barings BDC by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,267,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after purchasing an additional 129,410 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,549,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 756,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 517,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Barings BDC by 8.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 26,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barings BDC

In related news, insider Michael James O’connor sold 29,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $285,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Byers acquired 8,485 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $82,559.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $486,509.73. This represents a 20.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,048 shares of company stock valued at $136,772. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Barings BDC stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.48 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

