DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,620 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,402,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,548,461.84. This trade represents a 7.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 672,776 shares of company stock valued at $242,149,822 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $490.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.31.

Tesla Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $378.17 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 185.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $406.20 and its 200 day moving average is $301.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

