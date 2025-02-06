27,100 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by CIBC Capital Markets Europe S.A.

CIBC Capital Markets Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,944,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 15.0% of CIBC Capital Markets Europe S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 692.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tesla from $411.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.31.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $378.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 185.38, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total transaction of $975,191.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,775,792.65. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 672,776 shares of company stock worth $242,149,822 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

