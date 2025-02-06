Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ODFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.44.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,423.52. This trade represents a 28.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $193.65 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $233.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.21 and a 200 day moving average of $197.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.