Caprock Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Voya Financial by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Voya Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $72.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.11 and a 52-week high of $84.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.10.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Voya Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.18.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

