Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,391 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TAK. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 416.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAK stock opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.51. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

