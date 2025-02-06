Caprock Group LLC Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 130,579.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 121,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after buying an additional 121,439 shares during the period. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 19,683 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter valued at about $822,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

OMAB opened at $75.81 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $59.08 and a 1-year high of $90.53. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

