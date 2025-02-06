Caprock Group LLC Takes Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter worth $19,274,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 62,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

NYSE ASR opened at $266.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.09. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $357.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.59 and a 200-day moving average of $272.91.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

