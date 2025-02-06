Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 105.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 753.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $98.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.11. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $72.30 and a 1 year high of $110.71.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $972.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several analysts have commented on PNR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Pentair from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

