Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 95,880.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,569,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,027,000 after buying an additional 19,623 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,416,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,718,000 after buying an additional 48,384 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,781,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,619,000 after acquiring an additional 128,558 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.64.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $320.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $245.04 and a 1-year high of $334.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.35%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.