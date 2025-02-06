Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 2,094 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at $283,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 457,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,532,000 after purchasing an additional 242,684 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Stonekeep Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.0% during the third quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FOUR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $147,764.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,585.23. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $568,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,884,216.95. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,462 shares of company stock worth $1,211,364 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

NYSE:FOUR opened at $120.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.66. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.98.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

