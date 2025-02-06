Caprock Group LLC Acquires 2,565 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Ventas by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 206,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Busey Bank now owns 99,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 78,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Ventas by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 187,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after acquiring an additional 97,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $60.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of -357.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average of $61.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $67.61.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,058.82%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VTR. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Baird R W upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VTR

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.