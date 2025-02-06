Caprock Group LLC Has $335,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Caprock Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 765.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,545,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673,617 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,479,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,560 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 3,150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,760,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,266 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,448,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,506,000 after buying an additional 1,676,293 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Realty Income by 102.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,191,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,502,000 after buying an additional 1,107,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

O opened at $54.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.37.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 301.91%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

