Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAN. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 248.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth $54,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 400.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 66.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MAN stock opened at $58.28 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $78.87. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.80.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.545 per share. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $6.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.01%.

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MAN

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.