UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,937 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBS. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 226.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 19,382 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth $724,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in UBS Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS opened at $32.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $35.84.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

