Caprock Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWP opened at $137.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.12 and a fifty-two week high of $138.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.