Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stake Decreased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 5.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 120,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 851,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,160,000 after buying an additional 42,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $835,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $40,142.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,864.24. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

NYSE:ORI opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $39.27.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

