Caprock Group LLC Acquires 24 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UI. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,892,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth $7,030,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 86.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,011 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 4,880.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at $3,050,000. 4.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UI opened at $425.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $365.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.86. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.24 and a 12-month high of $438.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $550.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.03 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 532.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $104.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

