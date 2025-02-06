Caprock Group LLC Raises Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,806,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,535,000 after purchasing an additional 43,257 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exponent by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,151,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,388,000 after buying an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,597,000 after acquiring an additional 69,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Exponent by 63.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,701,000 after acquiring an additional 245,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $688,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,840,797.92. The trade was a 10.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 15,300 shares of company stock worth $1,538,589 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Stock Up 0.4 %

Exponent Company Profile

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $92.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 0.71. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.30 and a twelve month high of $115.75.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

