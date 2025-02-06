Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 15,835 UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in UiPath by 136.0% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 108,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 62,650 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 557,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 209,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in UiPath by 30.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 74,959 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 10,894,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,449,000 after buying an additional 1,559,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 667.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 101,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 88,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATH opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.91 and a beta of 0.98. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 269,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,944.05. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $616,784.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 856,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,186,386.28. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

