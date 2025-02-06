Caprock Group LLC Has $326,000 Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Caprock Group LLC cut its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Procore Technologies by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,861,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,967 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,745,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,019 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,305,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,267,000 after buying an additional 1,297,151 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,873,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,623,000 after buying an additional 21,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,768,000 after buying an additional 211,590 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Price Performance

PCOR stock opened at $77.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.24. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $86.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $361,370.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,335,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,092,107.76. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $190,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,181,092.80. The trade was a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $9,026,520. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCOR. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.