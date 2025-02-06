Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys New Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $69.31 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $69.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

