6,787 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cameco by 58.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,777,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,639 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,227,000. Segra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,013,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,680,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,249,000 after purchasing an additional 839,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cameco by 44.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,151,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,737,000 after buying an additional 664,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Up 0.0 %

Cameco stock opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 264.93 and a beta of 0.94. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

About Cameco

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

