1,108 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 578.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Garmin by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GRMN opened at $218.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $120.06 and a 52-week high of $222.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Garmin from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $366,270.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,743,019.88. This trade represents a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

