Caprock Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,011 Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 614,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,002,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 195,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,072,000 after buying an additional 46,299 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 64,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $169.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $128.05 and a 1-year high of $180.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.70.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

