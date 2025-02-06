Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 75.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR stock opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.45. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $48.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.